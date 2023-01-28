Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 962 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,469,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

