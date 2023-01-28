Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

