Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortive Price Performance
NYSE:FTV opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
