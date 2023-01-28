Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cognex by 78.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

