Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

ITW opened at $230.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

