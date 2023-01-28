Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.