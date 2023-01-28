Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 329,624 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

