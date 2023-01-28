Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,920,000 after acquiring an additional 971,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

