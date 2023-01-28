Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

