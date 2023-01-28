Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

