Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,776 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

