Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

