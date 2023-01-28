Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.32 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

