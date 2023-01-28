Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

DLB opened at $79.78 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

