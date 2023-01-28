Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

