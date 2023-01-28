Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,937 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

