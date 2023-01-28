Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

