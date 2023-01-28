vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.99 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

