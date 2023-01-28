Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

