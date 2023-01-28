Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Director Sells C$315,998.28 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at C$176,191.47.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$2.45 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$371.41 million and a P/E ratio of -84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

