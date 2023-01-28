Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.