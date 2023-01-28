Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.94.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.