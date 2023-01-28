Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

XERS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 537,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

