Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XLO. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

XLO stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

