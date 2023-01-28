Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 15,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $1,492,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,486,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,444,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $1,440,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 71,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,866 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

