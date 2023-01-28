YouGov’s (YOU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.30) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.30) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.50) on Friday. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 770 ($9.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.57). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6,600.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 993.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 981.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.13), for a total transaction of £147,000 ($181,998.27).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

