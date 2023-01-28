Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 9,237 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Cowen dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.