Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

