Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ciena worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 104,987 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,143 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $51.03 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.