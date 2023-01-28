Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

