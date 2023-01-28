Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,992,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,888,603 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

