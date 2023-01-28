Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -469.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.