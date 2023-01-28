Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Voya Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

