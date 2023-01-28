Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

