Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,236. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

