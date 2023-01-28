Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $811,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE IFF opened at $111.85 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $143.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

