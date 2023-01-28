Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

