Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 302.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of GameStop by 61.3% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of GameStop by 309.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GME stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

