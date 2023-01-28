Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Shell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

