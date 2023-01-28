Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

