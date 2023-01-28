Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

