Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

