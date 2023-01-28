Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

