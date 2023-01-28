Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

