Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 397.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

