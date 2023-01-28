Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,398 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

