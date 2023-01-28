Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,763 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mattel worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Mattel Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

