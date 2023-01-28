Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

