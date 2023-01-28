Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

