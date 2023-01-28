Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

