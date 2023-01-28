Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EME opened at $146.58 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile



EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

